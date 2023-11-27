A Celtic Christmas - Everdream, The Sound of Ireland

All the way from Ireland, Everdream is an acclaimed Celtic group of Harp, violin, and soprano voice who have delighted audiences across the Pacific Northwest since 2014 with their hit show 'A Celtic Christmas'.

The show will transport audiences to Ireland to hear beloved Christmas songs and Irish tunes performed by three of Ireland's most accomplished musical artists. Known for their haunting sound and Irish charm, this show will be a wonderful night out for the entire family.

Tickets & Show Time - A Celtic Christmas at The Capitol Theatre

A Celtic Christmas comes to Yakima's historic Capitol Theatre on Thursday, December 7th at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are on sale at the Capitol Theatre box office, or online HERE.

Enter to win a pair of tickets us by filling out the form below.

