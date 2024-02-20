A New Park in Yakima on the Agenda For The Yakima City Council

After a holiday Monday the Yakima city council meets on Tuesday to take care of city business. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall and it's a short agenda for the council.

A NEW PARK IN YAKIMA?

The council is expected to talk about and approve a grant agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce to fund the construction of a new park named Gloria's Park. The park is proposed for an area near the SOZO Sports complex on 36th Avenue. Officials say SOZO will build the park using funds from the $225,000 grant. When it's finished it'll be open to the public with restrooms, a playground and picnic area.

THE CITY HAS OTHER BUSINESS TO KEEP YOU CONNECTED

The council is also expected to approve an ordinance granting a non-exclusive Franchise to Falcon Video Communications, L.P. l/k/a Charter Communications to operate and maintain a Cable Communications System throughout the city of Yakima
Council meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at Yakima City Hall at 129 N. Second St. The meetings can be observed in person or online via the city website.

YOU CAN COMMENT ONLINE OR BE THERE IN PERSON

To comment at the regular City Council meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK IN ON ZOOM

Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782
When prompted for the meeting ID enter 970 3208 6214 #
When prompted for the participant ID enter #
When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 208806 #

The February 20th Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/
