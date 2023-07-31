4 Young People killed in Saturday ATV Crash in Kittitas County

An ATV crash Saturday near Liberty in Kittitas County resulted in the deaths of 4 young people ranging in age from 23 to 26-years-old.

AFTER THE ATV ROLLED IT CAUGHT FIRE

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the crash at about 4:00 pm Saturday where they found a Polaris Razor side-by-side ATV had rolled and caught fire while driving in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest. Medics and Firefighters arrived on the scene to help those in the ATV and stop the fire from spreading.

TWO DIED AT THE SCENE TWO OTHERS WERE TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL

Officials say two died at the scene and two others were treated at the scene and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where they also died.

Those who died have been identified as 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting, reportedly the owner of the ATV. Others killed have been identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Santana of Covington, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH?

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

