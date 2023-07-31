4 Young People killed in Saturday ATV Crash in Kittitas County
An ATV crash Saturday near Liberty in Kittitas County resulted in the deaths of 4 young people ranging in age from 23 to 26-years-old.
AFTER THE ATV ROLLED IT CAUGHT FIRE
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the crash at about 4:00 pm Saturday where they found a Polaris Razor side-by-side ATV had rolled and caught fire while driving in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest. Medics and Firefighters arrived on the scene to help those in the ATV and stop the fire from spreading.
TWO DIED AT THE SCENE TWO OTHERS WERE TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL
Officials say two died at the scene and two others were treated at the scene and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where they also died.
Those who died have been identified as 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting, reportedly the owner of the ATV. Others killed have been identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Santana of Covington, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.
WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH?
Jenkins and Anonson were injured at the scene and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where they later died. The two others died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday