Dangerous Tri-Cities Drug Dealer Sentenced to More Than 12 Years for Meth

A dangerous drug dealer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison.

38-year-old Jose Mendoza-Ruelas was sentenced to 150 months after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl, and 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine. Mendoza-Ruelas is from Mexico. He'll serve 5 years of federal supervision after he's released.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern Dist. of Wash.:

Mendoza-Ruelas was part of a large drug trafficking organization that involved a legitimate landscaping business used to cover up the organization’s drug trafficking activities. During the course of the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration recovered large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash. Mendoza-Ruelas further made statements that the drug trafficking organization would give him 50,000 to 60,000 fentanyl-laced pills in addition to large quantities of methamphetamine.

Mendoza-Ruelas was negotiating a meth delivery when he was apprehended.

The DEA, working with local Police departments served several search warrants. Police recovered over $160,000 in currency hidden in a secret compartment in a wall at a compound. They also found automatic rifles. The compound was used to intake and process drug shipments for distributing.

"Mr. Mendoza-Ruelas will spend a significant amount of time in prison due to the dedication of our state, local and federal partners who continue to work to keep our communities safe, healthy and free of individuals like him,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division.

