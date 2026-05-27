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Have you heard about the Sip and Stroll program for Pike Place Market?

It's a new pilot program allowing visitors to sip alcoholic beverages while shopping at the market.

Sip and Savor Your Way Throughout the Market This Summer

The pilot program begins on June 5th and will run on Fridays, saturdays, and sundays through Labor Day Weekend. According to Pike Place Market:

Visitors participating in the Sip & Savor program will be IDed and receive a wristband. Participating businesses will sell beverages in designated cups, allowing for roaming staff to ensure responsible enjoyment of the program.

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Drinks will be served from noon to 4:30 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be finished or discarded by 5 p.m.

The Program Is Designed to Create a More Flexible and Inclusive Experience

Whether you're visiting the market with friends, exploring with family, or just looking for a more casual alternative to a bar setting, this is a new way to enjoy the Market while supporting small, local businesses.

What's the Goal of Sip & Savor?

The goal is simple: give locals a reason to rediscover the Market and invite visitors to linger a little longer — shopping, dining, and connecting along the way.

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50 additional picnic tables have been installed along Pike Place and the MarketFront for visitors to enjoy a beverage of choice and something from one of the Market eateries.

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