Sip and Savor Lets You Drink While Shopping at Pike Place Market

Sip and Savor Lets You Drink While Shopping at Pike Place Market

Canva
Patti Banner
loading...

Have you heard about the Sip and Stroll program for Pike Place Market?

It's a new pilot program allowing visitors to sip alcoholic beverages while shopping at the market.

Sip and Savor Your Way Throughout the Market This Summer

The pilot program begins on June 5th and will run on Fridays, saturdays, and sundays through Labor Day Weekend. According to Pike Place Market:

Visitors participating in the Sip & Savor program will be IDed and receive a wristband. Participating businesses will sell beverages in designated cups, allowing for roaming staff to ensure responsible enjoyment of the program.

READ MORE: Why Cosmetic Surgery in Washington is More Popular Than Ever

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Drinks will be served from noon to 4:30 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be finished or discarded by 5 p.m.

The Program Is Designed to Create a More Flexible and Inclusive Experience

Whether you're visiting the market with friends, exploring with family, or just looking for a more casual alternative to a bar setting, this is a new way to enjoy the Market while supporting small, local businesses.

What's the Goal of Sip & Savor?

The goal is simple: give locals a reason to rediscover the Market and invite visitors to linger a little longer — shopping, dining, and connecting along the way.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

50 additional picnic tables have been installed along Pike Place and the MarketFront for visitors to enjoy a beverage of choice and something from one of the Market eateries.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try

From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker, are a must-try on your next road trip.

Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

Filed Under: Pike Place Market
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured