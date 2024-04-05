Massive Recall of Defective Laundry Pod Bags for Safety Reasons

Procter & Gamble announced a voluntary packaging recall of laundry pods and detergent packets on Friday.

The recall applies to bags distributed in the United States.

Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags can split open near the zipper track. This may pose a serious injury risk to children or other vulnerable people if the contents of the detergent packets are ingested.

A limited number of P&G Laundry Detergent Pacs bags packaging may be difficult to close given a manufacturing issue. Since these packages did not meet our high standards, we have issued a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC and have decided to offer replacement packaging as well as a prepaid debit card for the value of your purchase price.

The recall involves about 8.2 million units sold in the U.S.

The recall also involves about 56,741 units sold in Canada . The detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The recalled products include the following:

Affected packages were sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 through present for between $5 (one 12 ct. bag) and $30 (four 39 ct. bags in a box).

Consumers are encouraged to contact Procter & Gamble toll-free at 833-347-5764 Monday through Friday from 9 am ET to 6 pm ET, Saturday, between 9 am and 5:30 pm ET, or online at www.pg.com/bags.

