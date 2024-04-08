Famous Rock Band Set to Perform at the 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

Rock the Night Away: Goo Goo Dolls Set to Ignite Benton Franklin Fair on August 23

Prepare to jam out with the Goo Goo Dolls at the Benton Franklin Fair on August 23, part of the Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series.

Experience the Soundtrack of Summer: Goo Goo Dolls Live at Benton Franklin Fair

Experience a thrilling evening packed with top-charting hits like "Iris," "Slide," and "Name" as the Goo Goo Dolls showcase their unique fusion of rock and alternative sounds.

Secure your tickets starting Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m., available online only.

$30 Reserved Seating: Includes a reserved chair on the grass.

$40 Fan Zone Tickets: Grants access to the standing-room-only area near the stage.

$60 VIP: Enjoy mingling with friends or opt for seated viewing in the VIP area, which offers open seating.

Please be aware that fair admission is mandatory for all reserved seating options. However, general admission is complimentary with fair entry.

For an authentic experience, purchase your tickets solely through the Benton Franklin Fair website.

For more details and ticket information, you can click here.