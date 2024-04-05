Washington Troopers Write 51,606 Tickets so Far in 2024

Which category of infractions do you think is the largest?

Washington State Patrol Releases Current 2024 Infraction Numbers

Most individual Washington State Patrol Districts publicly release monthly numbers of infractions they write on official social media accounts, but now we have the first state-wide total of the year. The extremely high numbers show just how busy and vital the Washington State Patrol is to keeping our highways safe. In total, the Washington State Patrol has already written 51,606 infractions in 2024. Yes I said 51,606!! It says in the bottom corner of the release that these numbers include infractions written between January and April 4, 2024.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The release of numbers coincides with the start of a month-long focus by the Washington State Patrol on distracted driving. They are trying to spread the message that texting while driving is dangerous but other activities like applying makeup, brushing your hair, eating, and watching or changing the navigation or entertainment systems are just as bad. Doing any of these kinds of distracted driving habits while driving "can have deadly consequences." The Washington State Patrol knows because they see examples of it every day.

The WSP Infractions Fall into 6 Categories

The infractions are split into 6 different categories: impaired driver arrests, seatbelt violations, distracted drivers, aggressive drivers, collisions, and fatality collisions. I find it interesting that HOV violations were left off the list, which has always been the highest number of infractions when I see monthly numbers. By looking at the numbers closely we can see where the biggest problems with traffic safety are for Washington State. Out of the 6 categories, which ones do you think have the highest number of infractions written?

