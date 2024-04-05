The City of Richland plans to use technology to make an aspect of government more convenient.

The City of Richland’s Permitting Office announced this week that it is transitioning to an all-digital permitting process beginning on Monday, June 3, 2024. The new self-service portal will allow applicants to apply for Building Permits, Planning Applications, Right-of-Way Permits, and Fire Permits online using a computer, mobile phone, or other devices. The City says the move is a convenient way for applicants to complete and track permit activities.

The City of Richland Hopes this Can Make Things Easier

According to Richland officials, the roll out of a new permit management software system is designed to help the city improve efficiency, provide greater transparency into City processes, and deliver better customer service.

The City wants to remind citizens that during a transition period, from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31, 2024, there will be a temporary closure of the Permitting Office as the City installs the new system. The temporary closure will impact new submittals, permit issuance, and inspections, so they are asking for folks to plan all permit and inspection activities accordingly, and no permits or inspections will be processed during this timeframe.

The system should be ready for use on June 3rd, 2024.

The Portal has a Wide Away of Permitting Related Uses in Richland

The City of Richland says you can use the portal to:

Submit Permit Applications & Plans (Building, Right-of-Way & Fire)

Submit Planning Applications & Plans

Check the Status of Reviews

Submit Corrections

Receive Review Comments

Receive Permit documents

Receive approved plans

Pay Fees

Schedule Inspections

More information can be found by visiting www.ci.richland.wa.us.