Burglary Suspects Caught After Targeting Same Home Twice
Two people were arrested after burglarizing a Moses Lake home twice in three days.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner reported that a shipping container on his property in the 11000 block of Neppel Road Northeast was burglarized.
The Thieves Took About $8,000 in Property.
The homeowner told Officers that he suspected 35-year old Douglas Raymond of Yakima was the person responsible, since he had burglarized the property before.
The homeowner notified deputies at about 8:30 am on Tuesday that Raymond was back at the property, burglarizing the fenced-in storage container again.
Raymond tried to get away in a Ford F-250 white pickup truck, however, he was pulled over by Deputies on State Route 282, south of Ephrata.
After investigation, Deputies determined the stolen property was possibly at Raymond's home in Yakima. So, Crime Reduction team members drove to Yakima and recovered items that were stolen on Sunday.
Two Suspects Were Detained and Are in Custody.
Raymond and his female passenger, 41-year old Debra Russo-Wright are both booked at the Grant County Jail. They're charged with the following:
• Suspicion of Residential Burglary
• First Degree Theft
• Possession of Stolen Property
The Ford F-250 pickup was seized in the investigation.
