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The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing person.

Irene M. Hartman Has Gone Missing From the Agate Acres Area

Irene is 76-years-old with Alzheimer's. She was last seen near 182302 South Plymouth Road. Irene was last seen on Tuesday, August 18th, however, the exact time she went missing is unknown. Irene is known to walk toward Patterson. She has not been seen along any of her ususal routes. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies have conducted extensive checks in the Patterson area, on SR 14, Crow Butte, McNary, and surrounding roads including Kent, Prior, Robinett, and Agate Acres. Nearby agencies (WSP, Umatilla, local fire units) have been notified, and no sightings have been reported at this time.

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Description of Irene M. Hartman

• White female 76-years-old

• Shaved head with signs of a medical procedure

• 5-feet-4 inches tall

• Weighs approximately 109 pounds

Irene was last seen wearing a blue blouse with some pink in it. She was wearing blue Levi jeans. Irene does NOT have a cell phone with her.

Her safety is a priority If you see Irene Hartman or have ANY information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

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