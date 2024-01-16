Has the Columbia River Ever Frozen Over? Yes! [PHOTOS]

Has the Columbia River Ever Frozen Over? Yes! [PHOTOS]

Photo: Via Hood River History Museum/Canva

In October of 1929, America sank into the Great Depression after the stock market crashed. This caused massive unemployment - displacing millions of people from their homes. Hooverville’s (a term used for homeless encampments during President Hoover’s term) popped up in cities like Seattle (pictured below).

Photo: Washington State Digital Archives
loading...

As if the stock market crash wasn’t enough, Mother Nature piled on with one of the coldest winters on record in the Pacific Northwest. It was so cold for so long, that the mighty Columbia River froze over in some areas, including Hood River, Oregon (pictured below from the Hood River History Museum).

photo: Via Hood River History Museum
loading...

Here we are 95 years later with another cold snap and although the river isn’t anywhere near frozen over, the edges of the Columbia River around the Tri-Cities are icing up. It’s a good thing the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge was postponed. Keep scrolling down to see other historical photos of the Columbia River frozen over.

Columbia River, Wade Park, Pasco, January 16, 2024

Townsquare Media
loading...

The Burbank Bridge near Tri-Cities with ice floating by, 1950

Photo: Washington State Digital Archives
loading...

The Columbia River, Marcus, WA (near Lake Roosevelt), 1940

photo: Washington State Digital Archives
loading...

Near the site of the future Columbia River Bridge, Wenatchee, 1907

photo: Washington State Digital Archives
loading...

LOOK: Biggest Snowfalls Recorded in Washington History

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Washington using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

A Winterization Checklist to Ready Your Home for the Cold

You can do the majority of these essential tasks on a weekend by yourself and most don’t require a lot of money to complete. Not up to the task? Hire someone handy to do it all. Whatever you decide, they're important winterization steps for all homeowners and by following them your home will be ready for winter and your family more comfortable. And, you’ll save a few bucks to boot. 

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Filed Under: Columbia River, winter
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA