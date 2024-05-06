Don’t Miss Finley’s Mega Yard Sale Event On May 17th & 18th!

Yard salers: This is for you! Finley's Community Yard Sale is coming soon!

The community has been working together to present the inaugural Finley Community Wide Yard Sale Event on May 17th and 18th. Times will vary by location. With over 30 stops within a 5-mile radius, you're invited to treasure hunt and find various treasures within.

You'll be able to shop for everything from clothing, kitchenware, yard tools, baby items, make-up, household items, and more. If you're into deals, like I am, this will be YOUR weekend!

Each home stop features different opening and closing times.

Please be kind and note each vendor's open time as well as closing time. Remember, these are participating families. See the participating locations below.

Surely, whatever you're looking for, can be found at one of these stops. The site is constantly being updated with participating vendors/homes. So, you're encouraged to keep checking the Finley Community Wide Yard Sale Event Facebook page.

What a fantastic family-friendly-community Finley is, to offer such a great event!

Wouldn't it be awesome if more communities did the same? I know Benton City has hosted community-wide yard sales in the past. I absolutely LOVE yard-sales and garage sales! When I was younger, living with my parents, not so much. However, today, as a homeowner on a budget, I'm all about a great deal! What about you? There are some items, you probably should steer clear of, though.

