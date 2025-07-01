SPOILER: Is Benton City’s Faith Martin Shaking Up Bachelor in Paradise on ABC?

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise is just days away, premiering Monday, July 7 on ABC/Hulu and all indications are that Benton City’s very own, Faith Martin and other Golden Bachelor alum will be there to heat up the show, which will include a record 36 cast members.

We reached out to Faith directly for comment and she wouldn’t confirm or deny whether the spoiler article from SCREENRANT was true. From the article: “Reality Steve has now confirmed Faith Martin and Nancy Hulkower also went to Costa Rica…” The screenshot below from @bachelorinparadise trailer shows a man and woman kissing. We think the woman looks a lot like Faith Martin!

First impressions are everything, and if you watched the first-ever Golden Bachelor in 2024, then you’ll remember her wild first appearance, arriving to the mansion on a motorcycle and how she serenaded Gerry with her guitar. It was no surprise that she won the “first impression rose” in episode 1.

Even though she didn’t win Gerry’s heart on the Golden Bachelor, Faith says she was thankful to be a part of the show, ultimately making it to the final three.

Is Faith Martin a part of the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

Only time will, but it appears all the stars have aligned (literally) for Faith Martin. For now, we’ll have to wait for Monday night’s premiere on ABC/Hulu at 8pm. We’re all rooting for you, Faith!