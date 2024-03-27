The Easter Candy That Divides WA: What Locals Love to Hate

It's a debate that goes on nationwide, maybe even worldwide.

Peeps, yes. Or...Peeps, NO! I'm NOT a fan. Never have been. I remember the yellow, marshmallow treats being stuck to the lively, green easter grass in my beautiful, colorful basket that the Easter Bunny left me. I am NOT a FAN of Peeps! Are Peeps the most hated candy?

I do know that many LOVE receiving Peeps in their Easter basket.

Annual Easter Parade Held On Manhattan's 5th Avenue Getty Images loading...

My friend, Kim Wagner, loved eating Peeps! Some people worship Peeps. There are special recipes for Peeps. There's even a Peeps website.

However, did you know, there are people who really hate them?

Canva Canva loading...

Yes. There are people who deem Peeps the worst. I really wouldn't waste a post about such a subject, if I wasn't so passionate about it. I hate Peeps so much because I once had to cram so many of them into my cheeks to beat a co-worker in a competition for the most consumed. I've seen all the videos about what Peeps can do in a microwave. There are just so many things you can do with Peeps. I think I've had my fair-share of Peeps.

You may LOVE Peeps. They can be amazingly delicious in moderation.

Consumer Groups, Scientists Call On Peeps Candies To Stop Use Of Red Dye 3 Getty Images loading...

I don't want to ruin what can be a perfectly enjoyable time with a delightful candy.

I overdid my time with Peeps over the years and wish my introduction to them had been better. I will always remember old, yellow Peeps stuck to the green grass of my Easter basket. Peeps to you! Happy Easter!

