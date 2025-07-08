Happy Birthday to the Benton Franklin Humane Society! Can you believe they've been serving the Tri-Cities community for 59 incredible years? They couldn't have this without YOU! For almost 6 decades, the Benton Franklin Humane Society has been dedicated to animal welfare, and helping unite furry friends with their forever families.

And, You're Invited to Their 59th Birthday Paw-ty Celebration!

Canva Canva loading...

• On Thursday, July 10th, from 11 am till 4 pm

• At the BFHS Shelter - 1736 East 7th Avenue, Kennewick

Stop into enjoy a sweet treat, laughs, and a celebration of everything the Benton Franklin Humane Society has accomplished.

What's the Best Gift Appropriate For This Momentous Occasion?

Canva Canva loading...

A forever home for every animal in our care, of course! But if adoption isn’t in the cards, you can still help by checking out our Amazon Wishlist. Your generous gift will be shipped directly to the shelter, where our team (and maybe a few curious paws 🐾) will joyfully unbox it!

The staff of the Benton Franklin Humane Society thanks you for helpng them make a difference. They look forward to many more years of compassion, care, and eduction.

The Benton Frankin Humane Society Works to Place Animals in Loving Homes.

Benton-Franklin Humane Society, established in 1966 is a private, non-profit adoption center located in Kennewick, WA. We are a shelter that receives no government funding. BFHS advocates for the humane treatment of animals through adoption, counseling, educational outreach and community services. Compassion and respect guide our actions as we strive to create a model humane community.

