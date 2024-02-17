Is Chick-fil-A Finally Coming to Tri-Cities?

It appears the Tri-Cities wait for the top chicken restaurant in America, and one of the most popular fast food franchises overall, is coming to an end.

I would certainly understand if you were skeptical. We've been hearing rumors for over two decades about TGI Fridays and Chili's coming to Tri-Cities to no avail. Chick-fil-A and the Tri-Cities has been the subject of rumors for years.

This time the rumors look to be true. A location in Kennewick is part of paperwork that has been filed regarding the first franchise in the area. It will be located next to Wendy's and in front of Hobby Lobby and Wok King Chinese Buffet at 7009 W. Canal St.

Before you get ready to grab your spot in line (and it will be a really long line) know that there is not a date set to begin construction on the property, or an estimated date for opening. Everything is still in the initial stages, but the location below is where it is slated to go.

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular restaurants in America and Tri-Citians have been wanting one for so long they even created a Facebook page years ago. The one thing to remember about the king of Chicken is you are out of luck if you're craving a Sunday afternoon chicken sandwich.

The Company famously closes all of it's restaurants on Sundays. According to the company's website this is why:

Our founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest, enjoy time with their families and loved ones or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today.

According to a report the Kennewick location is expected to have 99 parking spaces, seating for 76, and a double drive thru when it eventually opens.