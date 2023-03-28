Will Idaho University Killer Face a Firing Squad? It’s Possible

Firing squads may soon be used in the state of Idaho to execute death-row inmates when officials can't get lethal injection drugs. Idaho House Bill 186, signed by the governor Brad Little allows state officials to use a method of execution that hasn't been used in more than 10 years. Little says it ensures sentences can be carried out in the state without having people wait for drugs on death row.

THE IDAHO ACLU HAS REACTED TO THE NEW LAW

Officials with the Idaho ACLU say the signing of the law by the governor "extremely disappointing" saying the organization is against any form of capital punishment calling firing squads gruesome. The new law becomes effective on July 1. There's no word on whether Idaho's prosecutors will go for the death penalty in the killings of 4 University of Idaho students but it's now an option.

You could say lawmakers in Idaho are planning ahead since obtaining the correct drugs for lethal injection have been increasingly tough to find over the last five years. Idaho officials say some companies have stopped sales of drugs for lethal injection.

IDAHO ISN'T ALONE IN ALLOWING FIRING SQUADS

In July Idaho will join 4 other states which use firing squads. Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina allow the firing squads if lethal injection isn't available.

It was back in 2010 when the last man, Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed by a firing squad in a Utah prison.

NO THE SQUADS WILL NOT BE IN WASHINGTON STATE SOON

Unlike other states that may follow the lead of Idaho, it's doubtful Washington will change since the state's death penalty was abolished on October 11, 2018 when the state Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional as applied.

