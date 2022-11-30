Homeless, Kennewick Teens, Need Your Stocking Stuffers

The Kennewick teen shelter, My Friend's Place, is always accepting donations, however, one local business is stepping up to give these teens the Christmas they deserve!

The Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is accepting donations, to fill stockings for homeless teenagers in our area. So many of these teens are victims of circumstance and the employees of the Jackalope Bar & Grill are stepping in to be sure these kids have a good Christmas. But they need our help! They are asking for stocking stuffers targeted at teenagers. They have compiled a list to help give you inspiration while shopping!

You can drop off your donation at the Jackalope Bar & Grill, located at 107 Vista Way, in Kennewick. A few suggested items are, throw blankets, earbuds, gift cards, coffee cards, bus passes, socks, undergarments, hygiene items, phone cards, phone chargers, phone blocks, and yummy treats.

Or maybe you would like to go full Santa and put together your own stocking? That's what I plan to do! My favorite part of Christmas was tearing through my stocking! So, for Christmas this year, I plan to put a lot of thought and love into a stocking that will be well-received and appreciated!

Maybe you don't have time to shop! They are also accepting cash donations and are committed to doing the shopping for you! Items for boys and girls are both needed and the ages range from 13-17 years old. Let's help the crew at Jackalope fill stockings and warm a teen's heart this Christmas!

Donations will be accepted until December 20th. Thanks for all you do for our community Jackalope Bar & Grill!