Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again

Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again

According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.

Koch says the structure, located at 2002 Glen Erin Drive, previously sustained at least $150K in damages caused by residue from aerial fireworks. During that incident, a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a firefighter after the worker tried to keep him from re-entering the home. It was presumed he was trying to retrieve some valuables.

Around 3:39 AM Friday, Koch reports Walla Walla Fire Crews and a unit from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 went to the residence again and found it fully engulfed in flames. There were no persons found inside, and by 4:03 AM the fire was completely extinguished. Crews waited on the scene until around 6 AM to make sure no flareups occurred.

Now, investigators are searching the debris to determine the cause of this latest blaze. Koch says there's no estimate yet of what the latest property and personal losses are, the home is said to be owned by Elbert and Jacqueline Wilke.

The man who was arrested July 4 for allegedly assaulting the fireman while trying to re-enter the home was identified as 51-year-old Jason Wilke. His relationship with the owners is not known despite having the same last name.