Take a Trip to New York, Home Alone Style

Stay Like Kevin McCallister in New York City

Now you can Get lost in New York, Home Alone style. Fans of the film can stay Kevin McCallister style at the Plaza Hotel. Home Alone movie die-hard fans can recreate some of their favorite scenes from the iconic film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

"Guests of The New Celebrity Ding-Dang-Dong stay at the world-renowned Plaza Hotel, New York's most exciting hotel experience."

The " HOME ALONE 2: FUN IN NEW YORK " Package Includes:

A 4 hour Limousine ride around New York City that visits filming locations including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall)

Large cheese pizza to enjoy in the limo

A decadent Home Alone sundae treat with 16 scoops of assorted ice cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M's, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce. Two scoops? Make it three. You're not driving.

The cost for this one-of-a-kind Home Alone New York Experiance ranges from around $1300 to 1500 dollars per night. More info on the Home Alone Package can be found on the Plaza Hotel Website.

