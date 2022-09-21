2 Washington Restaurants Named Among the Best in the USA by NYT

2 Washington Restaurants Named Among the Best in the USA by NYT

Windermere Mount Baker Real Estate and Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook/Canva

Both of these Washington state restaurants, Matia and Off Alley, were named amongst USA's best "must-try" restaurants by the New York Times. Have you been to these 2 posh Washington restaurants yet?

Off Alley is located in Seattle and Matia Kitchen & Bar can be found in Eastsound, Washington, which is on Orcas Island. Wait until you see some food pics from both of these restaurants serving some of Washington's most elegant food! Then you will see why they made the NYT's exclusive list.

1. Matia Kitchen & Bar 

123 North Beach Rd, Eastsound, WA

"Eat here. Drink here. Archipelago food culture at its best while preserving a sense of time and place." - Matia Kitchen & Bar via Instagram

You need to make reservations (with a deposit) to get a table at Matia. They are only open for dinner on Wednesdays thru Sundays, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Menu prices will of course vary depending on what’s available the night you go. Expect to spend anywhere from $17 for a salad up to $42 for an entree. The menu changes accordingly but you can look at sample menus here

Matia does have a lounge where all ages are welcomed but the website says they have limited availability when the lounge is open. If you are over 21 and just want to grab some drinks, you do not have to make reservations to go to the bar. They also have a patio! 

There are two upcoming events at Matia in October that you might want to attend, the Chicory Harvest Dinner and a curated dinner paired with beverages from Fair Isle Brewing. 

MATIA KITCHEN & BAR IN EASTSOUND, WA ON ORCAS ISLAND

 

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...

 

GLAZED PARSNIPS AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...

 

DUCK EGG SALAD AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...
Get our free mobile app

 

TUNA & SQUASH AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...

 

SOMETHING CREATIVE FROM MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...

 

TASTY DRINKS FROM MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook
loading...
Get our free mobile app

2. Off Alley Seattle 

4903 1/3 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA

Off Alley is right next to Pagliacci Italian restaurant on Ranier Ave South.

What kind of delightful menu items can you expect from Off Alley that makes them amongst the best in the USA? Perhaps a plate featuring cheeses from around the state and from all over the world tempt you? Would desserts including ice creams and sorbet flavors make your mouth water? Or how about their selections of dishes featuring quail, duck, pork, beef, tripe, and more sound to your palette? Their Brioche Cured Pork Jowl is one of the popular daily menu items as well. 

See what they’ve currently serving by checking out their posted daily and weekly menus on Off Alley’s Instagram page here. https://www.instagram.com/offalleymenu/ Reservations need to be made if you want to eat there before 6 p.m. on Wednesdays thru Saturdays but they are not required after 6 p.m. or for Sunday lunch from noon to 4 p.m. You will also want to check with them for their latest COVID mask and vaccination policies before you make your reservation. They have a patio, too!

OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT IN SEATTLE

Windermere Mount Baker Real Estate via FB
loading...

 

MEAT DISH SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Johanna Graf-Gutierrez via Facebook
loading...

 

MEAT DISH SERVED RARE AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

KiKi Pat via Facebook.com
loading...

 

3-PIECE MUSHROOMS SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

KiKi Pat via Facebook
loading...

 

AIR-DRIED BEEF SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Atina Tan via Facebook.com
loading...

 

CREATIVE SALAD DISH SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Johanna Graf-Gutierrez via Facebook
loading...

SEE ALSO: Seven Awesome Things You Should Buy at Trader Joe’s [HAUL]

Report a typo

4 Hidden Gems in Yakima Valley You've Got to See for Yourself!

Which one of these have you experienced for yourself? In this edition, we'll visit hidden gems including restaurants, a museum, and a state park.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: bar, food, foodie, kitchen, matia, menu, new york, nyt, off alley, posh, restaurants
Categories: Articles, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA