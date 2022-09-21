Both of these Washington state restaurants, Matia and Off Alley, were named amongst USA's best "must-try" restaurants by the New York Times. Have you been to these 2 posh Washington restaurants yet?

Off Alley is located in Seattle and Matia Kitchen & Bar can be found in Eastsound, Washington, which is on Orcas Island. Wait until you see some food pics from both of these restaurants serving some of Washington's most elegant food! Then you will see why they made the NYT's exclusive list.

123 North Beach Rd, Eastsound, WA

"Eat here. Drink here. Archipelago food culture at its best while preserving a sense of time and place." - Matia Kitchen & Bar via Instagram

You need to make reservations (with a deposit) to get a table at Matia. They are only open for dinner on Wednesdays thru Sundays, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Menu prices will of course vary depending on what’s available the night you go. Expect to spend anywhere from $17 for a salad up to $42 for an entree. The menu changes accordingly but you can look at sample menus here.

Matia does have a lounge where all ages are welcomed but the website says they have limited availability when the lounge is open. If you are over 21 and just want to grab some drinks, you do not have to make reservations to go to the bar. They also have a patio!

There are two upcoming events at Matia in October that you might want to attend, the Chicory Harvest Dinner and a curated dinner paired with beverages from Fair Isle Brewing.

MATIA KITCHEN & BAR IN EASTSOUND, WA ON ORCAS ISLAND

Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, WA Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

GLAZED PARSNIPS AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, WA Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

DUCK EGG SALAD AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Restaurant Duck Egg Salad Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

TUNA & SQUASH AT MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Matia Restaurant Tuna and Squash Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

SOMETHING CREATIVE FROM MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Something Creative from Matia Kitchen and Bar Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

TASTY DRINKS FROM MATIA KITCHEN & BAR

Tasty Drinks at Matia Kitchen and Bar (1) Matia Kitchen & Bar via Facebook loading...

4903 1/3 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA

Off Alley is right next to Pagliacci Italian restaurant on Ranier Ave South.

What kind of delightful menu items can you expect from Off Alley that makes them amongst the best in the USA? Perhaps a plate featuring cheeses from around the state and from all over the world tempt you? Would desserts including ice creams and sorbet flavors make your mouth water? Or how about their selections of dishes featuring quail, duck, pork, beef, tripe, and more sound to your palette? Their Brioche Cured Pork Jowl is one of the popular daily menu items as well.

See what they’ve currently serving by checking out their posted daily and weekly menus on Off Alley’s Instagram page here. https://www.instagram.com/offalleymenu/ Reservations need to be made if you want to eat there before 6 p.m. on Wednesdays thru Saturdays but they are not required after 6 p.m. or for Sunday lunch from noon to 4 p.m. You will also want to check with them for their latest COVID mask and vaccination policies before you make your reservation. They have a patio, too!

OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT IN SEATTLE

Alley Restaurant in Seattle, WA Windermere Mount Baker Real Estate via FB loading...

MEAT DISH SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Meat Dish from Off Alley Restaurant in Seattle Johanna Graf-Gutierrez via Facebook loading...

MEAT DISH SERVED RARE AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Meat Dish Served Rare at Off Alley Restaurant KiKi Pat via Facebook.com loading...

3-PIECE MUSHROOMS SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Off Alley Restaurant 3-piece Mushrooms KiKi Pat via Facebook loading...

AIR-DRIED BEEF SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Air-Dried Beef at Off Alley Restaurant in Seattle Atina Tan via Facebook.com loading...

CREATIVE SALAD DISH SERVED AT OFF ALLEY RESTAURANT

Creative Salad Dish from Off Alley Restaurant in Seattle Johanna Graf-Gutierrez via Facebook loading...

