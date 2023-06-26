Not too long ago there was one of those posts in a local Facebook group asking people in Yakima who had the best prime rib or steak; one of those. A few popular options would pop up but there were several who voted a place I, admittedly, hadn't heard of. A quick Google search directed me to the corner of 88th and Ahtanum. Interesting! I didn't know there was a restaurant there. I had to check it out.

I'm glad I did.

It led me to Lone Star Ranch House Restaurant on 88th an Ahtanum. It's right behind Apple Tree Golf Course.

As we drove up just in time for lunch over the weekend, we saw the building and the sign and let ourselves in. Nice place. I loved the trinkets on the wall as soon as you walked in. My child liked they had an elk bust mounted on the wall.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

They didn't have beer on tap (I always have to ask) but they did have beer they could pour into a glass so a pint of Bale Breaker worked perfectly for me.

Looking over the menu, we noticed, not only did they have different cuts of steak, but a lot of nostalgic menu items as well not found often on menus at other restaurants in Yakima. I'm not just talking pork chops, but they had gizzards, meat loaf and even liver and onions on the menu.

That's right, liver and onions.

It was something my mom would make sometimes, as well as my wife's grandma. It was actually the dish my wife ordered. She said it was great. I took her word for it.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

My kid is a pretty picky eater but, fortunately, they had spaghetti on the menu as well. This spaghetti came with chopped-up kielbasa sausage which was a nice feature.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Though I was interested in the steak as many in that Facebook group pointed out, The burgers looked great so I figured I'd order one of those. They had something called a Big Tex which was a one-pound beef patty with bacon, ham, onion rings, mushrooms, and more. Sure, why not.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Well, we couldn't even finish our meals so we boxed up the rest for later. Plenty of other options on the menu, we're looking forward to returning to try something else.

