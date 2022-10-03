Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA)  -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday.  Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect.  He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries.  When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort.  Residents lined the streets.  Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town.  The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.

