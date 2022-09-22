State Patrol Trooper Shot in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- A Washington State Patrol Trooper was shot Thursday afternoon in Walla Walla. This happened just before 5:30 when police say the suspect rammed the trooper's vehicle at the intersection of Myra and Poplar. The trooper was then able to drive himself to St. Mary's Hospital. He was said to be conscious and alert. State Patrol says he is being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further medical treatment. His name has not been released. The suspect, who has not been identified has been caught. Police say he had an interaction of some sort with law enforcement earlier that day. The investigation is just getting underway.