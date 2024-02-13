A bicyclist was hit in Tacoma, and the driver ran away from the scene. Now, the Washington State Patrol needs your help.

A Car Versus Bike Rider in Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a hit-and-run collision that injured a bicyclist in Tacoma last month in January. Troopers say the wreck happened just after nine at night on Saturday, January 27th.

The Bicyclist was Hit by a Pickup Truck on the Shoulder of the Highway

The Washington State Patrol says the bicyclist was riding on the southbound shoulder of State Route 7 near 114th Street East when they were struck. Troopers believe the vehicle responsible was a dark-colored pickup truck.

Troopers say that the truck had run from the scene after hitting the bike rider. Crash investigators with the WSP have been unable to track down any information or leads that would help identify and find the suspected hit-and-runner.

The Washington State Patrol Needs your Help to Find the Suspected Hit and Runner in Tacoma

Anyone with more information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Detective Tessa Schahfer with the Washington State Patrol. You can reach the detective at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (253) 538- 3172.

Gunshots in Kennewick on Super Bowl Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kennewick Police Officers got a call about a weapons complaint in South Kennewick. Officers said the calls came in around 8:30 in the evening and came from several residents reporting a man shooting a gun into the air near the 800 block of W 43rd Avenue.

The Kennewick Police is Now Seeking Additional Information on the Gunshots Fired into the Air

The Kennewick Police Department is asking If anyone has information about this incident, please call their non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the above case number. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com

