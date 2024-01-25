Multi-Billion Dollar Hanford Contractor Heading to Federal Court

A company holding a multi-billion dollar contract for work on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is the the subject of a federal complaint filed Wednesday. the complaint was filed by the the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref.

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS), located on Garlick Blvd in Richland is the subject of the complaint. The company is owned and operated by three large government contractors. Two, Leidos Integrated Technology and Parsons Government Services, are located in Virginia while the third, Centerra Group, LLC, is based in Florida.

HMIS has held the multi-billion-dollar Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract since 2021. It requires them to provide fire protection and fire systems management services for the Hanford Site. The company operates under a cost-type contract, giving them the ability to make a profit for achieving various performance incentives.

Costs include labor for services performed on the Hanford Site by HMIS employees. That is where it gets dicey according to the complaint. It alleges between January 2021 and October 2023, HMIS "fraudulently overcharged" the Department of Energy for work at Hanford.

The complaint also alleges that those at management and supervisory levels of HMIS knew and encouraged the fraudulent actions and reporting of hours to DOE. It also states that HMIS made off with millions of dollars.

A whistleblower that worked for HMIS brought the case to the Federal Government. The investigation was conducted by the Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frieda Zimmerman, Molly Smith, and Dan Fruchter. To read the full complaint filed against HMIS click here.