Gorgeous 1880 The Dalles Oregon House Will Make You Swoon

Peek Inside This 1880 The Dalles Oregon Home That'll Make You Swoon With Love

One of my favorite Facebook pages is For The Love Of Old Houses and they've always got some amazing real estate up for sale.



Their newest home to drool over is an 1880 Queen Anne Victorian home located in The Dalles Oregon that you must truly see to believe.

My wife is a big fan of the Hood River Oregon area but if you can't afford to live there, about 40 miles up the road is The Dalles Oregon.

Source/Photos: Jennifer Dillard/Real Broker/MLS#: 24100884 Source/Photos: Jennifer Dillard/Real Broker/MLS#: 24100884 loading...

The home was built in 1880 and has over 3,400 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The house is meticulous so it's like stepping back in time - take a peek inside:

The house is located at 100 W 9th Street in the Dalles and the realtor wrote this excerpt about this amazing home:

"you'll discover three inviting porches and a sunroom offering serene spots to unwind and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The finished basement features a full bathroom and a separate entry, perfect for guests or as an income-generating suite. Above, the peek-a-boo views of the Columbia River from the upstairs windows frame a breathtaking vista that captivates and inspires.The property also boasts a robust, irrigated garden adorned with fruit trees - a verdant oasis for the green-thumbed enthusiast. A large carriage house garage with a spacious second floor presents endless possibilities, from a creative studio space to a substantial workshop.Freshly painted exteriors, complete rewiring, replumbing, and added insulation ensure that this home melds its historical allure with efficiency and comfort."

All for $585,000, this might be a steal at that price and yes you'll still even be close to Hood River.

You can check out more details on the listing here.

