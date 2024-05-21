Your Guide To The Fascinating National Parks of Washington State

There are so many wonderful places around us that it's impossible to remember them all. Whenever I think about possible vacation destinations, usually only two or three major places come to mind, most of which I've already been to. In reality, hundreds are just waiting to be explored. It just takes learning about them to develop a whole new adventure.

So why not join me in learning about a few more options for your next vacation or road trip?

How many National Parks are in Washington State?

The National Park Service operates a total of 15 National Parks in Washington State. While all these sites are called "National Parks," they include not only your common vision of a national park (like Yosemite), but also include historic trails, natural reserves, remarkable geology, and historic sites. Some of the National Parks on the list below actually exist in several states!

Where are the National Parks located in Washington?

The majority of National Parks are located in northwest Washington (along the Cascades and Puget Sound) or southern Washington (along the Columbia River). One even exists in Seattle! Only one park is located in the northeast region of the state.

For those taking the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, there are three parks along the trail and several more a short drive off the trail. Two exist along the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail.

Does it cost to get into a National Park?

Most national parks are free to visit and use; however, some parks in Washington require a pass or a parking permit. Four of the 14 sites listed below require an entrance pass, so make sure to plan your trip accordingly.

Washington State is home to 15 National Parks managed by the National Park Service.

Note: As one park site is sacred to the Nez Perce and discourages visitors, we have excluded it from the list below. Please respect all historic sites you may visit. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

