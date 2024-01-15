Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

"Game Notes" from Today's Locker Room Sports Show

The Locker Room was back at it on NewsRadio 610 KONA to run down all the sports news after a busy sports weekend that included the NFL Wild Card weekend and a college football coach signing that has a lot of importance to Washington college football fans.

The New Coach of the Washington Huskies

The University of Washington (UW) has a new head coach. It took just the weekend to replace Kalen DeBoer after he left UW on Friday for Alabama. Jedd Fisch, formally the head coach at Arizona, will now lead the Dawgs in their new era as members of the Big 10. Fisch has Big 10 experience as a position coach with Michigan during the 2015-2016 season.

MCC High School Basketball Action from the Weekend

Undefeated Richland was not in action due to a weather cancelation, but Kamikain moves closer to the Bombersin the standings after winning their eighth game. Kamiakin's only loss came to the Bombers. Southridge and Hermiston had a close battle where Southridge would get away with a one-point win, 69-68. See our five takeaways from this past weekend at 610kona.com

NFL Wild Card Weekend

Detriot made history after beating LA at home. The win gives Detroit their first playoff win in 31 years. Do the Lions have what it takes for a magical Cinderella run? The Cheifs beat Miami in the freezer that was Arrowhead Stadium. However, could Kansas City's offensive struggles keep them out of another Super Bowl? Houston moved on after beating Cleveland, but their Texas counterparts, Dallas, got upset by the Packers. Is Mike McCarthy out as the Cowboys coach? The show previewed a cold game in Buffalo between the Bills and the Watt-less Steelers, and the Eagles will look to get past the Buccaneers.

