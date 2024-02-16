Washington Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the 2024 Seattle Seattle Sports Commission: "Sports Star of the Year" award" on Thursday during the commission's 89th award presentation and ceremony.

The University of Washington (UW) football team's unbeaten season led to them winning the Pac-12 Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Penix Jr. was named Men's Sports Star of the Year for his outstanding performance during the regular season and playoffs. Fellow UW Husky Rome Odunze was also nominated. Penix Jr. and Odunze are looking ahead to the NFL Draft Combine on February 29th.

Getty Images Penix Jr-Getty Images loading...

Penix (Getty Images)

Seattle Sports Comission's Sports Star of the Year Nominees

Other nominees included The Mariner's J.P. Crawford, Kraken center Matty Beniers, and Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Jewell Loyd won the women's award over Reign defender Lauren Barnes, Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, Seattle Pacific track star Vanessa Aniteye, and high school golf phenom Angela Zhang.

Oregon v Washington Getty Images loading...

Related UW Husky Football News

Former UW Coach Kalen DeBoer was the College Football Coach of the Year

After leading his University of Washington (UW) team to a perfect season and the birth in the College Football Playoffs, former UW Head Coach Kalen DeBoer was named the Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year.

The Coach of the Year award came after DeBoer led the Huskies to a 13-0 season and a Pac-12 Championship.