Starting today, bookworms, bibliophiles, and readers can shop for books while supporting local libraries.

attachment-Library Book Sale (Mid Columbia Libraries) loading...

The Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries will hold their Fall Book Sale at the Kennewick Library from Thursday, September 21st, until Monday, September 25th. Aside from gently used books, shoppers can also pick up DVDs, CDS, and audiobooks. Hours for the sale are from 10 AM - 4 PM. Those interested can visit the event page for more info.