Fire Near Queensgate Forces Evacuations

(Richland, WA) -- Around 20 acres of grassland burned just yards from several homes in the Jason Loop area near the Queensgate Shopping Center Saturday Night. Richland Fire Department says around 15-20 homes were threatened, and residents had to be evacuated. Crews says one out building burned, and one had to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police were called to the scene to handle traffic control. Smoke and fire could easily be seen from the I-182 Freeway. Crews were on scene Sunday mopping up hot spots