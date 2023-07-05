Hot Temps Dry Conditions in Yakima Cause Big Brush Fires

The threat of a wildfire increases this week with hot temperatures and dry conditions. In fact Officials at Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued a Level 3 evacuation notice for the Selah Creek area east of Highway 821.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A brush fire was threatening properties in the area early Wednesday morning. Officials say the area where the fire is burning is North of Selah Creek Drive, east of Hwy 821, and south of Graffiti Cave.

SMOKE AND FIRE HAVE CLOSED SR-821 IN THE AREA OF THE FIRE

The fire has closed SR-821 Yakima River Canyon according to the Washington Department of Transportation. They say Northbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 3, north of Selah. Southbound traffic is halted at milepost 25, south of Ellensburg.

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN HOPPING SINCE MONDAY DOUSING FLAMES

Firefighters in the valley have been busy since the start of the week. Monday was a busy day for firefighters in the lower valley as a big fire closed both lanes of I-82 between Benton City and Prosser. The blaze burned more than 1300 acres before it was contained. No injuries were reported.

FIREFIGHTERS IN ANOTHER PART OF THE STATE ARE BATTLING FLAMES

State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the McEwan Fire located in Mason County, near the city of Shelton. it started Tuesday afternoon...burning hundreds of acres.

