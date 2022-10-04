Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line

(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.