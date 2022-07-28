Brush Fire in Benton County Burns 115 Acres

(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One was called to a brush fire Thursday morning just before 11:30am off East Locust Grove Road and South Edwards Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the blaze burning both brush and grass. Before all was said and done, crews say the fire consumed about 115 acres. No one was hurt and no buildings were threatened. 29 firefighters responded to the scene from both District 1 and Franklin County Fire District Number 3.

Authorities say the fire is mostly over

Crews from BCFD #1 say the fire is contained and crews will be mopping up hot spots. It appears sparks from a welding operation ignited the blaze.