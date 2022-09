(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District No. 1 was called to a natural cover fire Sunday around 5:39 pm that occurred in the area of East. Bateman Road and Bofer Canyon Road. Officials say the fire was caused by a downed power line. The fire was called in by an off-duty Kennewick firefighter. District 1 fire units responded quickly and stopped the fire without any significant property damage. There were no injuries reported.