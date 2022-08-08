Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations

(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:30pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:

Finley Road and Game Farm Road

Finley and Main Street

Finley and Walter

The evacuation center is set up at Old Finley Elementary School. Affected residents were notified via the Code Red App