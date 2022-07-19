Evacuations in Effect for Hermiston After Gas Line Break

(Hermiston, OR) -- Highway 395 is closed at US Highway 730 after authorities in Hermiston issue an evacuation notice for parts of the city and Umatilla County after a ruptured gas line near Highway 395 and Margaret Ave. Residents near Power City Road and Margaret Ave and from 395 down to Lind Road must evacuate to the Southwest for their safety. According to a Facebook post, from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, they're asking you to not call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency. A shelter has been set up at the McNary Heights Elementary School off 120 Columbia Blvd in Umatilla.

Evacuation Area’s have been established:

Red Level 3 this includes homes west of 395, south of Margaret , East of Lind and North of Power City Road