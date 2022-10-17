Nakia Creek Fire Forces Evacuations, Burns More Than 1500 Acres

(Vancouver, WA) -- A wildfire in Southwest Washington is burning out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate. The Nakia Creek Fire is burning in the city of Vancouver, close to the Washington-Oregon border. Nearly three-thousand homes had to be evacuated. Over two-thousand acres have been burned. Several new crews arrived overnight to assist on the fire and a larger Type 2 team is scheduled to come in today as well. Crews will be working on the North, West and South sides of the fire. Additionally there are structure protection crews working as well. In addition to the homes forced to evacuate, Larch Mountain Corrections Center was cleared out last evening.