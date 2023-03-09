Vancouver, WA Girl Returned Home after 2018 Kidnapping

According to the FBI Seattle Division, 8-year-old Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was safely returned to the United States after being found in Michoacán, Mexico.

She was kidnapped by her biological mother on October 25, 2018, from a Vancouver shopping mall. The FBI was alerted and they soon issued a missing person poster and found out Aranza had been taken to Mexico.

Mexican authorities, along with the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City, the Vancouver Police Department, Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the Instituto Nacional de Migración, and Fiscalía General del Estado de Michoacán all worked together to follow leads and eventually find the missing girl this February.

The FBI says out of concern for Aranza's and her family's safety, no additional information is scheduled to be released concerning the matter.

