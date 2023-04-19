Washington Couple Arrested For Torture Killing of 7-year-old Boy

A man and woman from Washington have been arrested in Mexico accused of killing thier 7-year-old son and leaving his body in Washington State.

34-year-old Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and his girlfriend 38-year-old Araceli Medina who were on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted List are now in the process of being extradited back to the United States.

THE COUPLE FACE NUMEROUS CHARGES WHEN THEY ARRIVE IN THE US

The couples five other children were rescued after the couple was taken into custody. U.S. Marshals Office officials say both face charges of first-degree aggravated murder, four counts of first-degree rape of a child and three counts of first-degree assault of a child.

Two of Casian-Garcia's daughters were found abandoned in Mexico in 2020. Authorities say both were victims of severe "physical and sexual abuse."

THE BOY'S BODY WAS FOUND IN 2022

The 7-year-old boys body was found in Franklin County in February of 2022.

Investigators say the couple fled the Mexico in 2021 after learning they were suspects in the 7-year-old's death. Police believe the boy was tortured to death before his body was dumped in Franklin county.

All the children are now in the United States currently in protective custody.

Extradition proceedings are underway to transfer the two suspects back to the United States.

IF YOU SUSPECT CHILD ABUSE POLICE SAY TAKE ACTION

If you see or suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)