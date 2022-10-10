Car Fire Snarls Traffic on I-182 in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- There were major traffic issues on the 182 Freeway in Richland Sunday, thanks to a car fire.Washington State Patrol says the car caught fire on the Westbound side of the freeway about a mile from where it meets the exit for I-82. Benton County Fire District 2 says the car overheated and the driver pulled over. They were able to escape just before the fire got too intense. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene. No one was hurt