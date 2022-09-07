Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire

(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert. One lane in each direction of I-182 is closed due to the firefighting efforts.



attachment-182 Camper Fire 2 loading...