Entire Town of Lind Evacuated After Wildfire

UPDATE (3:48pm): 395 has been reopened. The town is still evacuated

(Adams Co., WA) -- An entire town is being evacuated in Adams County due to a raging fire. It's burning just a few miles south of Lind. Sheriff's officials say the fire is expected to pass through the town. There's no word yet on the size or how many structures are threatened. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, all residents in the town are under a Level 3 Evacuation from the wildfire. 10 homes inside the town have been burned to the ground. Highway 395 is shutdown from Paha-Packard Southbound and Northbound from Cunningham Road. All residents of Lind are being asked to gather at the Ritzville grade school.