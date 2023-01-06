Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills

Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off.

Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made

The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in custody after a warrant was served at a home that's just north of Canal Drive, due north of Outback Steakhouse.

Deputies, along with ATF, the Richland Bomb Squad, and SWAT members searched a home at 6714 West Willamette Ave. According to the BCSO:

"we arrested three individuals on warrants, one on multiple felony charges, seized 3 firearms, and seized hundreds of fentanyl pills."

This is the latest incident in an area that has seen a growing amount of crime. Not long ago there were several shootings near the Santiago Sunset View Trailer Park to the west, and some similar criminal activity on Arrowhead Ave, which runs parallel to Willamette Ave.

This arrest happened not far, just to the east, of Vista Elementary School which is near Columbia Center Mall. It's part of the Tri-City Heights area.