Non-Lethal Weapons Helping Officers in Yakima Save Lives

Yakima Police Officers carry lethal weapons for a reason, to save their lives and the lives of others in dangerous situations. Officers carry semi automatic handguns and rifles in vehicles but they also carry of host of non-lethal weapons including tasers as well.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Officers used rubber bullets to take a man into custody on Tuesday at the Mac Daddy Coffee shop on North 1st Street. Seely says the man walked into the shop holding a knife and bleeding from a cut in his neck. The man left the store after a brief encounter with employees. Police found the man outside the store when they arrived.

THE MAN REFUSED TO DROP THE KNIFE WHEN POLICE ARRIVED

The man refused to drop the knife when Officers ordered him to surrender. He refused and since he wasn't threatening Officers they used a taser and a gun that shoots a foam projectile allowing Officers to take the man into custody. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Seely says that's the kind of situation where non-lethal weapons are ideal to take people into custody without a fatal result. Along with tasers and pepper spray police also have the option of using the foam projectile.

He says Officers always attempt to start with the "lowest use of force" before having to use other weapons. Many times just the presence of an officer makes a big difference. De-escalation is also a big part of how Officers try and take people into custody without any injury. But when those things don't work Officers have the option to use deadly force.

