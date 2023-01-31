Douglas Co. Felony Vehicular Assault Case Dropped After Defendant Death

A felony case against a woman who was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Douglas County is now dismissed after her death.

No cause of death was given for 39-year-old Linnea Fahrnkopf, who died at a home on Helena, Montana in December.

She was accused of two counts of vehicular assault and DUI after hitting two bicyclists from behind on the shoulder of SR 28 near Palisades Road last March.

Two men from Tacoma received serious injuries while riding in a group of eight bicyclists.

According to court documents, 53-year-old David L Cook suffered a concussion, a blood clot and lacerations while 43-year-old Jerad D McGill suffered a fractured pelvis and was given 19 stitches.

The dismissal came last week after a Montana Death Certificate for Fahrnkopf was filed in Superior Court earlier in January.

The crash happened at about 1pm in Sunday March, 27 of 2022.

Fahrnkopf's car came to a rest in a ditch 75 yards from the scene.