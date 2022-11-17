SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee Set To Reopen After Emergency Repairs

The state Department of Transportation says emergency repair work to the eastbound SR 28 bypass in East Wenatchee is complete and the plan is to reopen the ramp by end of day Thursday, Nov. 17.

The bypass was closed last Thursday, Nov. 10 to let construction crews fix a portion of the highway that had buckled because of water seepage.

A failed portion of storm water pipe was also dug up and replaced.

WSDOT says paving over the repaired area is now complete and the highway will reopen when all the materials have had enough time to dry.

The emergency construction was one of the last road projects of the year for WSDOT, which is preparing for the winter snow season.

Still, WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says they'll be looking at more fixes to the SR 28 Bypass.

"It's clear this is an ongoing issue, and this probably won't even be the full fix," said Loebsack. "But this is something to make sure that this is safe."