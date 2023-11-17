Doordash Visiting Pasco to Help People in Need

Doordash is partnering with local faith and election officials across the Mid-Columbia to hand out holiday meals to families in need.

The online food ordering and delivery platform ran a similar event in Seattle last year. They'll be in Pasco tomorrow.

"What we're seeing, and it's heightened during the holidays, is a lot of food security and holidays are a time for families to get together. Taking a little bit of stress off families during the holidays is great." said Doordash Spokesperson Bobbi Cussins.

Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor Albert Wilkins, Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas, Senator Nikki Torres and Representative April Connor are just a few of the local faith and elected leaders who will bag and hand out turkeys, ham and sides to impoverished families.

"We're excited to be in Pasco and we hope that the event makes a small difference in the community, and we look forward to meeting all the folks and wishing them a happy holiday." Cussins added.

The Turkey Meal Giveaway will be at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 631 South Douglas from 10am to noon.

DoorDash, as part of its Project Dash, will have local Dashers on hand to deliver some of the meals directly to the homes of residents who otherwise would be unable to pick up their meal.

Here's a list of those who plan to attend:

General Baptist Convention of the Northwest (GBCNW) Tri-state district association State President Bishop Garry Tyson

Lead Pastor Goodwill Baptist Church Seattle Moderator Albert Wilkins, Pastor Morning Star Baptist Church Pasco

First Vice President GBCNW Pastor Wayne Jenkins, New Hope Baptist Church Pasco.

Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas

Pasco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colin Hastings

Sen. Nikki Torres

Sen. Matt Boehnke

Rep. April Connors

Anna Powell, Manager, Government Relations - Northwest, DoorDash

